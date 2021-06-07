Romania Raises RON334M Selling 7-Month T-Bills at 1.72% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON334M Selling 7-Month T-Bills at 1.72% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 334.2 million lei (EUR67.8 million), from a planned RON300 million, selling treasury bills maturing in January 2022 at an average yield of 1.72%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]