Romania Raises RON660M Selling Oct 2030 Bonds at 3.27% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON660M Selling Oct 2030 Bonds at 3.27% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 660.4 million lei (EUR134 million), slightly more than planned, selling bonds maturing in October 2030 at an average yield of 3.27%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]