UNTOLD festival to take place during September 9-12

UNTOLD festival to take place during September 9-12. The UNTOLD festival will take place during the period of September 9-12, in central-western Cluj-Napoca, and it is the first large festival in Europe announced for this year, according to the organizers. "The long awaited announcement for the fans is official! Hundreds of thousands of people, from all over the world, will be able to enjoy themselves again for 4 days and 4 nights in the magical realm of UNTOLD, in Cluj-Napoca. This year's meeting between fans, artists, organizers and festival partners, will be hard to match and full of emotional charge, after a break of almost 2 years. UNTOLD, one of the largest festivals in the world, will open its gates, for 4 days and 4 nights, between September 9-12, 2021. Thus, UNTOLD is one of the few international scale festivals, which will be taking place this year, in the world!" according to a press release sent by the organizers. In accordance to the source, the Romanian Government has given its approval for organizing large festivals, without a capacity limit. "UNTOLD 2021 will be a long awaited reunion, after a break of almost two years, for a global celebration of returning to normalcy. And for those over 1,000 suppliers and 15,000 collaborators of the festival, the guarantee that this sixth edition of UNTOLD is happening means a re-launch of activity after more than 16 months of break. Initially scheduled for August 2021, the organizers of the UNTOLD festival, say that moving it to September represents an extra guarantee of the fact that the festival will be held this year, at the highest standards, with the best artists and in the safest conditions," the press release reads. In the 2019 anniversary edition of UNTOLD there were participating over 375,000 people. "The UNTOLD organizers announce that they are preparing this year too great international names and the most intense experience so far. Throughout the years, names such as: David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Afrojack, Diplo, Hardwell, The Chainsmokers, Timmy Trumpet, Axwell ' Ingrosso, Don Diablo, Marshmello, Solomun, Nina Kraviz, Boris Brejcha, Paul Kalkbrenner, Jamie Jones, Pan-Pot, Tale of Us, Sven Vath, Chris Liebing, Dubfire, Robbie Williams, The Prodigy, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Jason Derulo, Tinie Tempah, Ellie Goulding, Hurts, John Newman, James Arthur, MO and many others, took to the stages of the UNTOLD Festival," according to the press release.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]