EnerMin Popescu: Romania is officially member of International Energy Forum

EnerMin Popescu: Romania is officially member of International Energy Forum. Romania is officially a member of the International Energy Forum (IEF), the confirmation having been received Monday, the Energy minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Monday on his Facebook page. "Romania is officially member of the International Energy Forum (IEF)! This April I had at the Energy Ministry's headquarters a meeting with Joseph McMonigle, the IEF Secretary General through which I voiced the wish that our country is a full member. Today [Monday, ed. n.] I have received the official confirmation that Romania has been accepted. I thank the IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle for his support. This is proof of our commitment to further develop our national and regional energy security, the market stability and fulfill the targets we have agreed upon, for decarbonisation and sustainability," the minister wrote on Facebook.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]