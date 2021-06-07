PSD Deputy Rasaliu: Governing coalition steals 2.1 billion RON from children's pockets

PSD Deputy Rasaliu: Governing coalition steals 2.1 billion RON from children's pockets. Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy from Brasov, Marian Rasaliu, has claimed, on Monday, in a press release, that the representatives of the governing coalition "are stealing from the children' pockets" the sums promised as increases for allowances, mentioning that the National Liberal Party (PNL) lied in the electoral campaign when it promised a staggered increase towards doubling them. "It's inadmissible that children's allowances will not increase from July 1! We are practically speaking of a 'theft' from children's pockets! According to the draft law adopted already by the majority in the Senate of the PNL-USR-UDMR [National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], two of the five tranches promised by the PNL before the electoral campaign will be canceled, namely tranche 3, provided for July 1, 2021, and tranche 4, for January 1, 2022," said the PSD deputy, according to the quoted source. According to him, the governing coalition is thus "stealing" from children's pockets, the total sum of 2.1 billion RON, money which should have been paid in the July 1, 2021 - July 1, 2022 period. "Let's not forget that before the elections in 20202, Citu and Orban lied to the face of parents and children, to whom they promised that they will stagger the doubling of allowances, adopted by the PSD, in five equal semestrial tranches. After they received the vote of many citizens that believed this promise, the Citu Government and the PNL-USR-UDMR majority canceled the tranches children deserved. The duty of a government is to apply the law and take measures to support it financially, not complain that it doesn't have money and continue cutting," said Rasaliu. According to him, PSD will submit in parliament a draft law for the immediate increase of the allowances to the level set by law in January 2020. According to the draft law which will be submitted, allowances should increase immediately after adoption from 214 to 300 RON for children aged 2 to 18 and from 427 to 600 RON for children under two or those with disabilities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]