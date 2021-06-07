Israeli President Rivlin to participate in commemoration ceremony for soldiers fallen in 2010 Bucegi Mountains air crash

Israeli President Rivlin to participate in commemoration ceremony for soldiers fallen in 2010 Bucegi Mountains air crash. President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, will participate, on Thursday, June 10, at the Romanian-Israeli monument in the Bucegi Mountains, in the military and religious commemoration ceremony for the seven servicemen, six Israelis and one Romanian, who died in the air tragedy of 2010.