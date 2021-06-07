Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer ’21 schedule

Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer ’21 schedule. Ryanair, last Thursday announced a new route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August, as part of Ryanair’s Romanian Summer ’21 Schedule. “Romanian consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]