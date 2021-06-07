Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer ’21 schedule
Jun 7, 2021
Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer ’21 schedule.
Ryanair, last Thursday announced a new route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August, as part of Ryanair’s Romanian Summer ’21 Schedule. “Romanian consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee... (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]