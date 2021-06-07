EY Technology Global Capital Confidence Barometer: Tech megadeal market thrives despite unparalleled upheaval

EY Technology Global Capital Confidence Barometer: Tech megadeal market thrives despite unparalleled upheaval. 47% of technology executives expect profitability to fully rebound in 2021 Megadeals represented 59% of global technology sector deal value in 2020 Social and environmental impact, important elements in defining the long-term strategies of companies in the technology sector Despite continuing (...)