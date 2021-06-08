Junior RO ruling party USR hints it might object to controversial Romexpo deal
Jun 8, 2021
Junior RO ruling party USR hints it might object to controversial Romexpo deal.
Dan Barna, the co-president of Romanian reformist party USR PLUS, implied that the party's lawmakers might resist the so-call Romexpo bill, which foresees the transfer of a 46-ha plot of land in Bucharest from state property to the property of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR). The bill (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]