Bucharest's main airport returns to 40% of pre-crisis daily traffic

Bucharest's main airport returns to 40% of pre-crisis daily traffic. Bucharest's main airport, Otopeni (Henri Coanda), served around 15,000 - 17,000 passengers per day last week, which means about 40% of the traffic it had in 2019, before the pandemic, said Cosmin Peşteşan, general manager of the Bucharest Airport National Company (CNAB). "Since last week, we (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]