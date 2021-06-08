RO medical services provider MedLife buys 10% residual stake in Panduri Medical
The Romanian BVB-listed private medical service provider MedLife (M) bought the residual 10% stake of Panduri Medical Center. With this, it became the sole owner of the company after it purchased the 90% majority stake five years ago. Panduri Medical Center, active for 14 years on the medical (...)
