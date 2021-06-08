RO Govt. increases to 3.65% the coupon for 5-year bonds sold to households
RO Govt. increases to 3.65% the coupon for 5-year bonds sold to households.
The Ministry of Finance issues, starting June 7, three new issues of Government securities within the Tezaur scheme, with maturities of 1, 3, and 5 years. Compared to the previous series of bonds with the same maturities in February, the coupon for the one-year bonds decreased slightly to (...)
