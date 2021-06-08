 
Romaniapress.com

June 8, 2021

Telekom Romania’s fixed-line division breaks even after six years of losses
Jun 8, 2021

Telekom Romania’s fixed-line division breaks even after six years of losses.

Telekom Romania Communications, the fixed communications services division within the Telekom Romania group, reported last year RON 149 mln (EUR 31 mln) net profit for the first time after six years, according to the data reported to the Ministry of Public Finance, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Seen Reaching 5.5 Million Sqm In 2021 The modern industrial space stock in Romania exceeded the 5 million square-meter threshold in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately 5.5 million sqm in 2021, with over 60% of the surface area under construction being already pre-leased, per the Romania Industrial Destinations report (...)

UiPath Foundation partners with Brio to develop the first digital literacy assessment test in Romania UiPath Foundation and Brio, the standardized digital testing platform addressed to Romanian students, announced that they started working on developing the first digital literacy assessment test in Romania. The new tool, addressing students from I to XII grade, will be provided free of charge (...)

Catalin Radu Prunariu Takes Over As CEO Of Romanian Airline Tarom Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has announced that Catalin Radu Prunariu took over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting Wednesday (June 9).

Mercure Hotel In Galati Officially Opens The Mercure Hotel in Galati, owned by businessman Traian Sandu, was officially opened, one year later than originally planned.

Bucharest's railway link to the airport: Transport minister says 600 passengers use the train service every day The direct train connection between Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord and the Henri Coanda Airport has reportedly become more popular among travellers. According to transport minister Catalin Drula, 600 passengers use the train to get to and from Bucharest’s main airport every day, (...)

Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of EUR7.05B In January-April 2021 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR7.05 billion in January-April 2021, higher by EUR957.5 million compared with the first four months of 2020, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.

DHL Express Romania Posts 6% Growth in Revenue to RON364M in 2020 Logistics and parcel delivery company DHL Express Romania posted growth of 6% in revenue to RON364 million last year. The growth comes amid rising online volumes.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |