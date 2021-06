Hotels and pubs in Bucharest to gain EUR 3.6 mln from EURO 2020

Hotels and pubs in Bucharest to gain EUR 3.6 mln from EURO 2020. The four matches of the UEFA EURO 2020 competition set to take place between June 11 and July 11 in Romania's capital are expected to bring EUR 3.6 mln in supplementary revenues for the city's restaurants, pubs and hotels, according to an estimate of Pitchinvasion.net quoted by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]