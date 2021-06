Revenues of Romania’s biggest shopping mall drop by 27% in 2020

Revenues of Romania’s biggest shopping mall drop by 27% in 2020. The revenues of Romania’s biggest shopping mall, AFI Cotroceni (88,500 sqm leasable area), declined by 27% YoY to RON 146 mln (EUR 31 mln), from RON 200 mln in the year before, Economica.net reported. The company that operates the mall, Cotroceni Park, reported RON 100 mln (over EUR 20 mln) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]