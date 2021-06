Rail Freight Carrier E-P Rail Earmarks RON50M for Locomotives and Railcars in 2021

Rail Freight Carrier E-P Rail Earmarks RON50M for Locomotives and Railcars in 2021. Rail freight transportation company E-P Rail posted 10% growth in revenue to RON394 million in 2020 from the RON357 million of 2019. Its officials expect revenue to reach RON500 milion this year, following investment projects that will boost its transportation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]