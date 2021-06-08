 
Romania's Chief of Defence Petrescu attending conference of Balkan CHODs
Jun 8, 2021

Romania's Chief of Defence Petrescu attending conference of Balkan CHODs.

Romania's Chief of Defence General Daniel Petrescu is attending, Monday to Wednesday in Sarajevo, the 14th edition of the Conference of Balkan chiefs of defence on defence co-operation. NATO Military Committee Chairman Sir Stuart Peach and NATO Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano are invited to this year's meeting, according to a press statement issued by Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN). The objective of the conference is to develop regional co-operation by strengthening security and ensuring a climate of stability in the Balkans, increasing the interoperability of the armed forces in the region to participate in joint exercises and missions, and identifying and developing regional crisis management mechanisms. On the sidelines of the conference in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Petrescu is scheduled to meet EUFOR Commander in the ALTHEA Operation Alexander Platzer and soldiers of the Romanian detachment stationed in Camp Butmir. The conference of Balkan chiefs of defence on defence co-operation is held annually as a regional initiative designed to enhance co-operation among nine countries in South-Eastern Europe - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey. This year, CHODs of Croatia and Slovenia are also invited to the conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

