Car Battery Maker Rombat Bistrita Profit Up 31% in 2020. Car battery manufacturer Rombat Bistrita posted RON395.2 million (EUR82 million) revenue in 2020, down about 1% compared with 2019, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]