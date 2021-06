Gopet Romania: 16% increase in revenues in the first 5 months of 2021

Gopet Romania: 16% increase in revenues in the first 5 months of 2021. Gopet Romania, the freight forwarding company with almost 20 years of activity on the Romanian market, ended 2020 with a turnover of 32.3 million euros. Although the markets are still unpredictable, the first 5 months brought an estimated 16% increase in revenues for Gopet Romania, compared to