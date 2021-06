Park that doubles as waiting area opens at Bucharest’s main airport

Park that doubles as waiting area opens at Bucharest’s main airport. A park that doubles as a waiting area opened at Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one. The green area is located between the airport’s two terminals. It is meant to offer passengers “a pleasant waiting area, an additional facility given the sanitary requirements associated with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]