GCS: 202 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; almost 19,000 tests in the past 24hrs.

202 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with almost 19,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source states. As of Tuesday, 1,079,154 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 1,043,371 patients were declared cured. To date, 8,024,302 RT-PCR tests and 1,235,570 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the past 24 hours, 18,949 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,858 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 8,091 on request) and 11,877 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 58 people were reconfirmed positively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)