June 8, 2021

Women's handball: Minaur Baia Mare applies for wildcard for Champions League
Romania's vice-champion in women's handball, CS Minaur Baia Mare, has requested a wildcard for the next season of the Champions League, according to the club's official website. Romania could thus have two teams in the strongest European interclub competition, considering that CSM Bucharest, the national champion, is one of the teams that will play in the League groups. "The chances for Minaur to receive a place in the League are quite high, giving that Romania is ranking 4th in the EHF hierarchy. Also, Minaur reached the Final Four in the EHF European League this season (which the club also organised), winning the bronze medals. However, there are several criteria (five) according to which the teams can get a place,'' the mentioned source appreciates. Ten teams have already won their place in the next edition of the Champions League: Ferencvaros (Hungary), CSKA Moscow (Russia), Odense (Denmark), CSM Bucharest (Romania), Brest Bretagne Handball (France), Vipers Kristiansand (Norway - trophy holder), Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Podravka Koprivnica (Croatia), Gyori Audo ETO KC (Hungary) - club from the best-ranked country in the last three years in the EHF European League, EHF Cup. Six more seats will be filled with wildcards. The clubs can submit their applications until June 15, and Minaur has already done so. The other clubs that applied are Rostov Don (Russia), Metz Handball (France), Team Esbjerg (Denmark), Krim Ljubljana (Slovenia), Bietigheim (Germany), and Kastamonou (Turkey). CS Minaur also requested a wildcard for its men's team in the EHF European Cup, a competition in which it also participated last season reaching the quarterfinals. AGERPRES (RO-author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
