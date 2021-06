Azomures Turnover Grows 12% YoY To RON1.8B In 2020

Azomures Turnover Grows 12% YoY To RON1.8B In 2020. Romanian chemical fertilizer producer Azomures, owned by Ameropa, on Tuesday said its turnover grew 12% on the year to RON1.8 billion in 2020, of which exports accounted for 35%, per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]