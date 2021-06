Entrepreneurial Companies Searching For Financing On Capital Market Get New Facility

Entrepreneurial Companies Searching For Financing On Capital Market Get New Facility. Entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted, as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee when listing their first financial instrument on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]