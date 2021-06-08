GCS: 202 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 following almost 19.000 tests in the past 24hrs. All of Romania in COVID-19 green zone



202 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with almost 19,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source states. As of Tuesday, (...)