The "deep" ties between Romania and Israel are based on both our shared history, as well as on the "shared future" of the two countries, the president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, said on Tuesday, during a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace. It was very important to visit Romania before my presidential term expires. Israel and Romania are undoubtedly friends, strategic friends, allies and friends. Our deep ties are based on both our shared history, as well as our shared future. The Jewish community in Romania had great contributions to Jewish culture, to the development of Romania's economy and the establishment and development of the State of Israel, the Israeli president said, according to the official translation. He highlighted that "the fact that Romania is the only country from the communist block who never cut ties with Israel reflects the solid bond between our countries". Reuven Rivlin also talked about the importance of the fact that Romania took responsibility for its past. We, of course, do not forget history - in the past, violent anti-Semitism, pogroms, killings, especially during the time of the Holocaust. But, more importantly is that the Romanian leadership made sure that history will not be forgotten and that Romania is obligated to fight anti-Semitism without compromise. We appreciate all measures taken by Romania in order to transform the promise of "never again" into existence. This also includes the decision of building a Jewish history and Holocaust museum in Romania, Reuven Rivlin pointed out. In this sense, he highlighted the "key-role" president Iohannis has had in adopting the definition of anti-Semitism.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

