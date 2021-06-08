277 deaths are reported in COVID-19 patients, with 256 previous to past 24 hrs

277 deaths are reported in COVID-19 patients, with 256 previous to past 24 hrs. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday that 277 deaths (146 men and 131 women) have been reported in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, but 256 of them have been from last year and earlier this year and have been entered into the database, at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates of the country, following the checks carried out. As regards the previous deaths, the GCS mentions that two deaths occurred in June 2020, 3 in August 2020, one in September 2020, 24 in October 2020, 68 in November 2020, 38 in December 2020, 33 in January 2021, 28 in February 2021, 39 in March 2021 and 20 in April 2021, in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bihor, Cluj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and in Bucharest. According to the GCS, of the 277 deaths, three were recorded in the age category 30-39 years, three in the category 40-49 years, 25 in the category 50-59 years, 65 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 80 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 101 deaths in the age group over 80 years. 260 of the deaths recorded are in patients with medical history, three did not have comorbidities, and no medical record has been reported for 14 patients to date. Per total, 31,155 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania. GCS also said that since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens who were abroad and detected with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]