Banca Transilvania Revises Romania’s 2021 GDP Growth Up To 6% From 5.4%. Lender Banca Transilvania has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast up to 6% in 2021, the highest level since 2017, from a previous forecast of 5.4%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]