Nearly 4,000,000 Romanians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of June 7

Nearly 4,000,000 Romanians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of June 7. Nearly 4,000,000 people had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by June 7, president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said today. "As regards the total number of vaccinees since the start of the rollout campaign on December 27 until June 7, as many as 4,457,688 people received at least one dose, and of these almost 4,000,000 - more precisely 3,997,752 people - have completed the vaccination scheme with either two doses or a single shot," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government on Tuesday. The CNCAV head also said that 24,679 foreign citizens have received at least one dose, and of these 13,694 have completed the vaccination scheme. Gheorghita also gave a briefing on the side effects registered as of June 7. "A total of 16,244 cases of post-vaccination adverse reactions have been reported nationwide, at a rate of two such events per 1,000 doses administered; a total of 194 adverse reactions have been reported between May 31 - June 6, most of them to the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices. The median age of the people who reported side effects was quite young, 37 years, and no reactions classified as severe were recorded," Gheorghita said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]