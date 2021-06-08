Gheorghita: Nearly 4,000,000 Romanians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by June 7

Gheorghita: Nearly 4,000,000 Romanians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by June 7. Nearly 4,000,000 people had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by June 7, president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. As regards the total number of vaccinees since the start of the rollout campaign on December 27 until (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]