 
Romaniapress.com

June 8, 2021

COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose
Jun 8, 2021

COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose.

In the last 24 hours there were 49,467 vaccine doses administered, of which 36,312 from Pfizer, 8,728 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,891 from Moderna and 1,536 from AstraZeneca, according to an informative bulletin from the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 19,248 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 30,219 people with the second dose. Since December 27, 2020 there were 8,337,812 doses administered to a number of 4,476,936 people, of whom 440,237 received one shot and 4,036,699 received the second one. In the last 24 hours there were 27 adverse reactions registered - one local and 26 whole-body reactions. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there were 16,291 adverse reactions registered for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,753 local and 14,538 whole-body reactions. According to CNCAV, 145 adverse reactions are currently being investigated. The data was provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Seen Reaching 5.5 Million Sqm In 2021 The modern industrial space stock in Romania exceeded the 5 million square-meter threshold in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately 5.5 million sqm in 2021, with over 60% of the surface area under construction being already pre-leased, per the Romania Industrial Destinations report (...)

UiPath Foundation partners with Brio to develop the first digital literacy assessment test in Romania UiPath Foundation and Brio, the standardized digital testing platform addressed to Romanian students, announced that they started working on developing the first digital literacy assessment test in Romania. The new tool, addressing students from I to XII grade, will be provided free of charge (...)

Catalin Radu Prunariu Takes Over As CEO Of Romanian Airline Tarom Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has announced that Catalin Radu Prunariu took over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting Wednesday (June 9).

Mercure Hotel In Galati Officially Opens The Mercure Hotel in Galati, owned by businessman Traian Sandu, was officially opened, one year later than originally planned.

Bucharest's railway link to the airport: Transport minister says 600 passengers use the train service every day The direct train connection between Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord and the Henri Coanda Airport has reportedly become more popular among travellers. According to transport minister Catalin Drula, 600 passengers use the train to get to and from Bucharest’s main airport every day, (...)

Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of EUR7.05B In January-April 2021 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR7.05 billion in January-April 2021, higher by EUR957.5 million compared with the first four months of 2020, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.

DHL Express Romania Posts 6% Growth in Revenue to RON364M in 2020 Logistics and parcel delivery company DHL Express Romania posted growth of 6% in revenue to RON364 million last year. The growth comes amid rising online volumes.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |