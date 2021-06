Eurostat: Romania, among EU’s highest increases of GDP in Q1 2021

Eurostat: Romania, among EU’s highest increases of GDP in Q1 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.1% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published on Tuesday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Ireland (+7.8%) and Croatia (+5.8%) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]