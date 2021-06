Biggest Romanian private pension account is worth EUR 0.285 mln

Biggest Romanian private pension account is worth EUR 0.285 mln. The largest private pension account under Pillar 2 has a value of RON 1.4 mln (EUR 285,000), as reported by the financial market regulator ASF. ASF does not disclose the identity of the contributor or the identity of the fund manager that holds in its portfolio the biggest account. For (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]