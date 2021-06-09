Romania’s Social Democrats attack Government on child allowances topic
Jun 9, 2021
Romania’s opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) will promote in Parliament a bill to force the Government to observe its promises and the law and increase the child allowances as of July 1. Separately, PSD will refer to the Constitutional Court any of the Government’s attempts to defer the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]