MedLife's dentistry subsidiary consolidates position in children dentistry niche

MedLife's dentistry subsidiary consolidates position in children dentistry niche. Dent Estet Group, part of the Romanian private medical services provider MedLife, announced it holds the full package of shares of Timisoara Clinic, the growth engine of the Dent Estet's DE 4 Kids division in the first quarter of 2021, after it purchased the remaining 48%. The revenues of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]