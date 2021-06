Shopping centre in southern RO city Craiova issues bonds

Shopping centre in southern RO city Craiova issues bonds. Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) listed Mercur (MRDO), which operates the shopping centre with the same name in Craiova, southern Romania. Mercur is preparing to launch a corporate bond issue of up to RON 7.8 mln (EUR 1.6 mln), according to Profit.ro. SIF Oltenia controls the company.