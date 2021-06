Romania gets EUR 1.95 bln under EU’s Just Transition Fund

Romania gets EUR 1.95 bln under EU’s Just Transition Fund. Romania is the third-biggest recipient of funds under the European Union’s EUR 17.5 bln Just Transition Fund and will receive EUR 1.95 bln. This fund will not support investment related to nuclear power stations or fossil fuels, including natural gas. EU member states gave the final approval (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]