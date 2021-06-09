Chess: Lupulescu, Vachier-Lagrave end game in a tie at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021

Chess: Lupulescu, Vachier-Lagrave end game in a tie at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021. Constantin Lupulescu, the best rated Romanian chess player, drew with the Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, world number 12, on Tuesday, in Bucharest, in the fourth round of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 tournament, from the Grand Chess Tour. The other Romanian in the tournament, Bogdan Deac (19 years old), got defeated by the Russian Aleksandr Grishciuk. The main favourite of the competition, the American Fabiano Caruana, was unexpectedly defeated by his compatriot Wesley So. Azeris Teimur Radjabov and Ahhiar Mamediarov ended their game in a tie, the same and Levon Aronian (Armenia) and Anish Giri (The Netherlands). The first places in the ranking are occupied by Grishciuk and So, with 2.5 points each, followed by Caruana, Aronian, Mamediarov, Radjabov, Lupulescu and Deac, 2 points each, Giri and Vachier-Lagrave, 1.5 points each. The fifth round will take place on Wednesday, with meetings between Deac - So, Radjabov - Grişciuk, Lupulescu - Mamediarov, Aronian - Vachier-Lagrave, Caruana - Giri. The tournament has prizes of 325,000 US dollars and takes place between June 5 and 14 at the Sheraton Hotel in the Capital City, without public access. AGERPRES (RO -editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]