Excellent defence, economy, tourism cooperation highlighted at Citu-Rivlin meeting

Excellent defence, economy, tourism cooperation highlighted at Citu-Rivlin meeting. At a meeting on Tuesday with visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu highlighted the special nature of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, as well as excellent co-operation in sectoral areas of shared interest such as defence, economy and tourism. "Today, I had a meeting with the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin. During our talks, we highlighted the special nature of the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relationship, as well as excellent co-operation in sectoral areas of shared interest, such as defence, economy and tourism. Likewise, I underlined that the government I lead is one focused on reforms, and the Romania-Israel Business Forum, which takes place on June 9, is a good opportunity for new investment," Citu wrote on Tuesday evening on Facebook. According to the prime minister, Rivlin commended Romania for its role in the fight against anti-Semitism, conveying thanks for all the efforts of the Romanian officials in that regard. "The Israeli president also welcomed the decisive role that contacts between the Romanian and Israeli people and the community of Romania-born Israeli citizens have played in the development of a close partnership between Romania and Israel," Citu added. He also mentioned that he agreed with the President of Israel that "a joint Romania-Israel government meeting needs to take place by the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, for even closer co-operation between the two counties." AGERPRES (RO- author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]