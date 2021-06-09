Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of EUR7.05B In January-April 2021

Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of EUR7.05B In January-April 2021. Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR7.05 billion in January-April 2021, higher by EUR957.5 million compared with the first four months of 2020, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]