Bucharest’s railway link to the airport: Transport minister says 600 passengers use the train service every day



Bucharest’s railway link to the airport: Transport minister says 600 passengers use the train service every day.

The direct train connection between Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord and the Henri Coanda Airport has reportedly become more popular among travellers. According to transport minister Catalin Drula, 600 passengers use the train to get to and from Bucharest’s main airport every day, (...)