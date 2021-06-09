CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Seen Reaching 5.5 Million Sqm In 2021

CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Seen Reaching 5.5 Million Sqm In 2021. The modern industrial space stock in Romania exceeded the 5 million square-meter threshold in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately 5.5 million sqm in 2021, with over 60% of the surface area under construction being already pre-leased, per the Romania Industrial Destinations report