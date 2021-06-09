|
Mercure Hotel In Galati Officially Opens
Jun 9, 2021
Mercure Hotel In Galati Officially Opens.
The Mercure Hotel in Galati, owned by businessman Traian Sandu, was officially opened, one year later than originally planned.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
LUX Audience Award recipient Nanau: This award is mainly for victims still awaiting justice
Romanian film director Alexander Nanau, addressing today the 2021 LUX Audience Award ceremony in Strasbourg after winning the prize for his documentary Collective that depicts the aftermath of the October 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire that ultimately killed 64 people, said that "the award (...)
EconMin Nasui: Romania-Israel business forum, perfect opportunity to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation
The Romania-Israel Business Forum is the perfect opportunity to explore and capitalize on the trade opportunities offered by the two states, Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui said today during the event in Bucharest, mentioning that this is the perfect place to strengthen economic cooperation (...)
COVID vaccination campaign/45,873 persons immunised in past 24 hrs, of whom 19,097 get first jab
Bucharest, June 9 /Agerpres/ - As many as 45,873 doses of vaccine were inoculated in the past 24 hours, of which 32,372 from Pfizer, 9,380 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,571 from Moderna and 1,550 from AstraZeneca, according to an information of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination (...)
Bombardier Service Center in Romania Posts RON85.7M Turnover in 2020, Down 6.5%
Bombardier Transportation Shared Services Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian giant Bombardier acquired this year by France's Alstom, reported a turnover of RON85.7 million for 2020, down 6.5% compared with 2019, finance ministry data (...)
Over 300 motorcyclists at the start of Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition
Bucharest, June 9 /Agerpres/ - Over 300 motorcyclists from all over the country, Europe and South Africa, took part on Wednesday in the official start of the Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition, the contest being scheduled to take place until June 12 on routes from Tinutul (...)
DNA: CVM report highlights certain issues that could affect the clampdown on corruption
The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) says that it has made and is making special efforts to continue the fight against high-level corruption, but points out that the European Commission's latest report on Romania's progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, which was (...)
Apemin Tusnad Sales Grow 6% in 2020, Profit Up 28%
Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, had a turnover of RON67 million in 2020, 6% higher than in 2019, while its profit grew 28%, to over RON14 million.
