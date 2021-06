Bucharest City Hall joins Night of Museums this weekend

Bucharest City Hall will also open its doors to visitors for the Night of Museums, one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The palace hosting the City Hall, built between 1906 and 1910, will be open to the public on the evening of June 12, from 6 PM to midnight.