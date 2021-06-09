Romania’s Electric Castle festival returns with a special 10-day edition in August

Romania’s Electric Castle festival returns with a special 10-day edition in August. Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, will return with a special 10-day edition this year, held "in a formula adapted to the pandemic context," the organizers announced in a press release quoted by Agerpres. Scheduled for August 6-15, EC_Special will take place in 30 venues (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]