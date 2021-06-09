"Colectiv" feature film wins LUX 2021 Audience Award

Feature film "Colectiv" directed by Romanian filmmaker Alexander Nanau has won the LUX 2021 Audience Award, according to an announcement made by the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, at the plenary session of the European body in Strasbourg. Nominated for this award were also feature films "Another Round" and "Corpus Christi." The Award is granted by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy (EFA), in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas.