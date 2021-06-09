Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 140; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 28,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 140; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 28,000. As many as 140 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 28,388 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Wednesday, 1,079,294 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,043,482 were declared cured. To date, 8,043,386 RT-PCR tests and 1,244,874 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 19,084 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,326 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,758 on request) and 9,304 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 49 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES ((RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]