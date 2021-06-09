President Iohannis: We must all accept that the roadside and riverbed are not landfills



The roadside and the riverbed are not "landfills," President Klaus Iohannis, who participates in a campaign "Let's Do It, Romania!," said on Wednesday, on the banks of the Arges river, near Darasti locality in Ilfov County. "We came here today to collect the garbage, to collect the garbage thrown by our fellow citizens who have not yet understood, unfortunately, that nature is not a landfill. On the way here, you have probably noticed garbage everywhere, rubble at the side of the road and I think it's time to say it very clearly and firmly - we must all accept that the side of the road is not a landfill, the riverbed is not a landfill. It is up to us to take care of the environment," said Iohannis. He underscored that "there is no healthy life without a healthy environment." "Therefore, it is not enough to get angry if we see a pile of garbage left by someone who didn't know better. We have to do something. This "to do something" can take the form of today's action," the head of state added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)