PM Citu: Israel, Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in Middle East, an international trusted partner

PM Citu: Israel, Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in Middle East, an international trusted partner. Israel is the closest ally and strategic partner of Romania in the Middle East and a trusted partner, at an international level, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, during the plenary session of the Romania-Israel Business Forum, occasioned by the state visit in Romania by the president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin. Florin Citu highlighted the growth tendency of the bilateral economic cooperation, which is attested by the fact that during the first three months of this year, trade between the two countries has gone up to almost 180 million dollars. "It is a special occasion, because today we are launching the first business forum organized in Romania during the pandemic which allows to meet in person. This reunion would not have been possible without our joint efforts and without the supported vaccination campaigns, carried out in both countries. It is a sign that we are starting to go back to normalcy. It was a difficult period for all of us, but I am delighted to see the significant and extended participation of the business environment," Florin Citu said. "This year, Romania and Israel are celebrating 73 years of non-interrupted diplomatic relations. Throughout these years, both countries worked together in order to establish ever-growing bonds - cultural, social and economic. This business forum offers us the possibility of consolidating our excellent bilateral relations with new ideas, projects and new opportunities. (...) I have faith that the entrepreneur spirit will double that of friendship, which characterizes our bilateral relations, and will offer more success and value. At the same time, this business forum, we are partaking, is an important element for the preparation of the next reunion of our governments, which we are anxiously waiting to hold in Bucharest, once a date will be agreed upon. It is a key moment for us and we are ready to host this reunion as quickly as possible," Citu also declared. He pointed out the growth tendency of the bilateral economic cooperation, specifying that in 2019, the bilateral trade reached a peak of 657.7 million dollars, and expressed his joy that several top Israeli companies, from the aeronautic, energy, infrastructure and construction sectors chose to invest in Romania. He also encouraged Romanian and Israeli business communities that within the cooperation with both governments, they should identify a joint emblematic project which will harness the rich experience the two countries have in research, education and business. "This is a relevant topic for the joint economic Committee and for the Romania-Israel work group in the economic field, founded recently, under the coordination of the ministries of Foreign Affairs. The economic work group focuses its activity on three main pillars: agriculture and water management, health and cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence. The ministries and agencies involved in this group are focusing their efforts to initialize and update policies which promote a better bilateral economic cooperation," Citu said. Last, but not least, he launched an invitation to the Israeli business community and entities which are handling the trade promotion to initiate a tighter cooperation with their Romanian counterparts in order to find "shared points and energies", which will put into value their "know-how and innovation of start-ups, as well as of the centers and business accelerators in Romania".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LUX Audience Award recipient Nanau: This award is mainly for victims still awaiting justice Romanian film director Alexander Nanau, addressing today the 2021 LUX Audience Award ceremony in Strasbourg after winning the prize for his documentary Collective that depicts the aftermath of the October 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire that ultimately killed 64 people, said that "the award (...)



EconMin Nasui: Romania-Israel business forum, perfect opportunity to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation The Romania-Israel Business Forum is the perfect opportunity to explore and capitalize on the trade opportunities offered by the two states, Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui said today during the event in Bucharest, mentioning that this is the perfect place to strengthen economic cooperation (...)



COVID vaccination campaign/45,873 persons immunised in past 24 hrs, of whom 19,097 get first jab Bucharest, June 9 /Agerpres/ - As many as 45,873 doses of vaccine were inoculated in the past 24 hours, of which 32,372 from Pfizer, 9,380 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,571 from Moderna and 1,550 from AstraZeneca, according to an information of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination (...)



Bombardier Service Center in Romania Posts RON85.7M Turnover in 2020, Down 6.5% Bombardier Transportation Shared Services Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian giant Bombardier acquired this year by France's Alstom, reported a turnover of RON85.7 million for 2020, down 6.5% compared with 2019, finance ministry data (...)



Over 300 motorcyclists at the start of Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition Bucharest, June 9 /Agerpres/ - Over 300 motorcyclists from all over the country, Europe and South Africa, took part on Wednesday in the official start of the Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition, the contest being scheduled to take place until June 12 on routes from Tinutul (...)



DNA: CVM report highlights certain issues that could affect the clampdown on corruption The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) says that it has made and is making special efforts to continue the fight against high-level corruption, but points out that the European Commission's latest report on Romania's progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, which was (...)



Apemin Tusnad Sales Grow 6% in 2020, Profit Up 28% Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, had a turnover of RON67 million in 2020, 6% higher than in 2019, while its profit grew 28%, to over RON14 million.

