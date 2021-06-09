 
June 9, 2021

Barges with over 1,000 tons of waste brought from Bulgaria, detected in Port of Murfatlar
Jun 9, 2021

Barges with over 1,000 tons of waste brought from Bulgaria, detected in Port of Murfatlar.

Two barges loaded with over a thousand tons of waste, brought from Bulgaria for a company from Bucharest, have been detected by the border police in southeastern Murfatlar Port, the goods being due to be returned to the sender, the Coast Guard informed on Wednesday in a press release. The border police officers, in cooperation with employees with the National Environmental Guard - Constanta County Commissariat, carried out on Tuesday, in Murfatlar Port, a control of the goods transported with two motor barges, under the Romanian flag. "They were transporting 1,060 tons of goods declared as scrap metal from the Republic of Bulgaria, which were to be unloaded in the Port of Constanta, for a company from Bucharest that was carrying out import activities in Romania," the Coast Guard said. According to the cited source, following the verifications performed, it was found that the accompanying drafted documents were non-compliant, as several ferrous waste codes were declared. "The checks were also carried out physically on the cargo compartments, being discovered that, in addition to the types of waste listed in the documents, there were mixed plastic waste, cardboard packaging, rubber, ebonite, electrical waste, internal combustion engines containing lubricants and oils, used oil filters, accumulators - batteries, car parts with rubber components," shows the release. The commissioners of the Constanta Environmental Guard took the measure of denying the entry of the goods on Romanian territory and returning them to the consignor, in Bulgaria. Since the beginning of this year, the border police officers with the Coast Guard, in collaboration with the competent authorities in environmental protection of Constanta County, have discovered and stopped, in total, approximately 3,000 tons of waste that were due to arrive in Romania. The goods were found in the Port of Constanta, but also in the border crossing points from Vama Veche and Negru Voda.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

